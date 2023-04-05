Gold rate in Pakistan today – 05, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 218,000 here on Wednesday, April 05, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 199,832 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350 Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350 Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350 Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350 Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350 Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350 Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350 Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,350