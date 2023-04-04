Gold rate in Pakistan today – 04, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 210,600 here on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 191,582 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350 Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350 Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350 Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350 Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350 Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350 Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350 Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,350