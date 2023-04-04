Gold rate in Pakistan today – 04, April, 2023

By
Sarfraz
-
7

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 210,600 here on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 191,582 per tola as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

 

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR  2,350

 

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 210,600 PKR 191,582
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 180,040 PKR 164,256
Per Gram Gold  PKR 18,004 PKR 16,426

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR