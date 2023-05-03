Gold rate in Pakistan today – 03, May, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 221,200 here on Thursday, May 03, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 202,582 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,705

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 221,200 PKR 202,582 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 189,480 PKR 173,689 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,948 PKR 17,369

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.