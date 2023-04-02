Gold rate in Pakistan today – 02, April, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 208,500 here on Sunday, April 02, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 191,582 per tola as per the bullion market.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 191,582
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 179,190
|PKR 164,256
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,919
|PKR 16,426