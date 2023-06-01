Gold rate in Pakistan today – 01 June, 2023

KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at Rs 230,500 here on Thursday, June 01, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 211,290 per tola as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 09AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2,705
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 211,290
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 197,620
|PKR 181,150
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,762
|PKR 18,115
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.