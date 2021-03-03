Gold rate in Pakistan on Wednesday, March 3

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, for Rs103,900 while 10 grams for Rs 89,080 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 81,656 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs85,241 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Last updated 9 AM.