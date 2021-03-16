Gold rate in Pakistan on Tuesday, March 16

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, for Rs107,150 while 10 grams for Rs 91,864 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 84,208 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs93,040 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Last updated 9 AM.