Gold rate in Pakistan on Tuesday, 02 February 2021

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday, 02 February 2021

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Tuesday, February 02,  2021, for Rs111800 while 10 grams for Rs 95900 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 87,908 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs102,483 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 111800
Rs. 102483
Rs. 97825
Rs. 83850
per 10 Gram
Rs. 95900
Rs. 87908
Rs. 83913
Rs. 71925
per Gram Gold
Rs. 9590
Rs. 8791
Rs. 8391
Rs. 7193

