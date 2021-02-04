Gold rate in Pakistan on Thursday, 4 February 2021

Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Thursday, February 04, 2021, for Rs109,700 while 10 grams for Rs 94,000 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 86,166 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs100,558 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs.  109700
Rs. 100558
Rs. 95988
Rs. 82275
per 10 Gram
Rs. 94000
Rs. 86166
Rs.

 82250
Rs. 70500
per Gram Gold
Rs. 9400
Rs. 8617
Rs. 8225
Rs. 7050

