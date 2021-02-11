Gold rate in Pakistan on Thursday, 11 February 2021

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Thursday, February 11, 2021, for Rs108,500 while 10 grams for Rs 99,458 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 85, 268 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs99,458 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Last updated 9 AM.