Gold rate in Pakistan on Saturday, March 13

By
Web desk
-
17

 

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Saturday, March 13,  2021, for Rs102,200 while 10 grams for Rs 85,900 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 78,740 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs91,850 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Last updated 9 AM.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold 102,200 91,850 90,213 77,925
per 10 Gram 85,900 83,855 77,925 66,810
per Gram Gold 8,708 8,166 7,795 6,681

 

