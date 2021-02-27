Gold rate in Pakistan on Saturday, 27 February 2021

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Saturday, February 27,  2021, for Rs106,400 while 10 grams for Rs 91,220 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 83,618 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs97,533 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Last updated 9 AM.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 106,400 97,533 93,100 79,800
10 Gram 91,220 83,618 79,818 64,412
Per Gram 9,122 8,362 7,982 6,842

 

