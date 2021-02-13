Gold rate in Pakistan on Saturday, 13 February 2021

Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Saturday, February 13, 2021, for Rs110,700 while 10 grams for Rs 94,900 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 86, 991 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 101,474 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Last updated 9 AM.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 110,700 101,474 96,863 83,025
10 Gram 94,900 86.991 83,038 71,175
Per Gram 9,490 8,699 8,304 7,118

 

