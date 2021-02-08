Gold rate in Pakistan on Monday, 8 February 2021

Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Monday, February 08,  2021, for Rs109,200 while 10 grams for Rs 93,620 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 85,818 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs100,009,641 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 109,200 100099 95,550 81900
10 Gram 93,620 85,818 81,918 70,215
Per Gram 9,362 8,582 8,192 7,022

 

