Gold rate in Pakistan on Friday, 5 February 2021

By
News desk
-
0
227
Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Driday, February 05,  2021, for Rs109,200 while 10 grams for Rs 93,620 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 85,818 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs100,899 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 109,200
Rs. 1000,899
Rs. 95,550
Rs. 89,900
per 10 Gram
Rs. 93,620
Rs. 85,818
Rs. 81,918
Rs. 70,215
per Gram Gold
Rs. 9,362
Rs. 8,582
Rs. 8,192
Rs. 7,022

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here