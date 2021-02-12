Gold rate in Pakistan on Friday, 12 February 2021

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold is being sold in Pakistan on Friday, February 12,  2021, for Rs111,800 while 10 grams for Rs 95,850 in the country.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 87, 863 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs99,458 at the opening of the market.

The below rates are provided by the local gold markets and Sarafa Markets Associations of different cities.

Note: the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Last updated 9 AM.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 111,800 99,458 94,438 81,375
10 Gram 95,850 85,268 81,393 67,765
Per Gram 9,302 8,527 8,139 6,977

 

