Gold prices up by Rs1100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs1100 on and was traded at Rs105,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs104,400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also increased by Rs944 and was traded at Rs90,450 against its sale at Rs89,506 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs82,912 from Rs82,047.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $25 and was traded at $1820 against $1795.—APP