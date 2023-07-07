KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan, a day after dropping in the local market.

The prices of expensive metal slightly fell in the international market but witnessed a rise in the local market.

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,000 to Rs206,000 per tola on Friday while the price per 10g increased by Rs858 to Rs176,610.

Earlier this week, gold rate plunged by more than Rs2,000 a day after moving up, with market experts terming the up and down due to the revival of IMF revival.

Meanwhile, Rupee suffered losses against the US dollar, as the local currency weakened 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market today.

PKR settled at 277.90, with a loss of Re0.86 against the greenback, per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.