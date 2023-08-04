KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan on Friday witnessed a surge following the upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) show that rate of gold (24 carats) was increased by Rs1,300 per tola.

Amid unexpected changes, the new price of the yellow metal has been set at Rs221,500 per tola while the price of 10 grams stands at Rs189,901 after a hike of Rs901.

In the international market, the price of gold show a marginal increase and hovered at $1,932 per ounce.