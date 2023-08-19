KARACHI – The gold price on Saturday continued its positive trajectory in Pakistan despite a drop in prices in the international market.

The price of precious metal moved up by Rs1,500 per tola of gold (24 carats) while the rate of 10 grams moved up by Rs1,285.

With the latest changes, per tola price of yellow metal stands at Rs226,800 and the price of 10 grams stands at Rs194,445.

Internationally, the rate of precious metal went down by $5 to settle at $1,889 per ounce.

The price of the safe-haven bullion fluctuated in the international market recently, while it remained volatile amid continued uncertainty and record inflation.