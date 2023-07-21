KARACHI – Gold prices continue to move up in the country as local currency faced back-to-back blows against the dollar for the sixth successive session.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) show the prices of precious metal moved up by Rs1,800 to Rs222,900 per tola on Friday.

The price per 10 grams increased by Rs1,542 to Rs191,100.

Globally, gold registered a downward trend of $12 and hovered around $1966.

As gold gained momentum, Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar for nearly a week.