KARACHI – Gold prices picked upward trajectory in Pakistan on Wednesday, a day after dropping in the local market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association said the prices of yellow metal increased by Rs1,100 to Rs222,200 per tola.

The price per 10 grams increased by Rs943 to Rs190,501.

The prices of precious metal remained stable and hovered at 1926 per ounce in the international market.

Gold remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.