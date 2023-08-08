KARACHI – Gold prices registered losses for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association said the 24 carats of gold saw a drop of Rs600 was retailed at Rs221,100 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped to Rs189,560 after a drop of Rs514.

The price of gold reached $1927 per ounce after a decrease of $13 in the international market.

Gold remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.