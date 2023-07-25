KARACHI – The gold price on Tuesday registered a drop of Rs800 per tola in line with the drop in the international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that the price of gold (24 carats) moves down by Rs800 per tola to settle at Rs224,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10gram gold further dipped by Rs685 and was settled at Rs192,473.

The price of the precious metal dropped $5 and hovered at $1,960 per ounce in the international market today.

The precious metal remained volatile in the crisis-hit country amid economic uncertainty, soaring inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency, and investors prefer to buy gold amid the crisis as a safe investment.