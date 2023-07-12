KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan on Wednesday experienced a drop, despite the upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) show that rate of gold (24 carats) was reduced by Rs500 per tola.

Amid unexpected changes, the new price of the yellow metal has been set at Rs204,000 per tola while the price of 10g stands at Rs174,810.

In the international market, the price of the expensive metal increased by $14 and settled at $1,946 per ounce. Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee witnessed a rebound while gold lost shine in the aftermath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s new loan programme’s review.