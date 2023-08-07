KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan on Monday experienced a drop, amid a downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) show that rate of gold (24 carats) was reduced by Rs1,300 per tola and Rs945 per 10 grams.

Following the price drop, the new price of the precious metal has been set at Rs221,700 per tola while the price of 10g stands at Rs190,072.

In the international market, the price of the expensive metal also witnessed a negative trend at $1,931 per ounce.

Gold remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.