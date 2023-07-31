KARACHI – The gold price on Monday moved down by Rs2,500 per tola in line with the drop in the international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that the price of gold (24 carats) plunged down by Rs2,500 per tola to settle at Rs222,200.

Meanwhile, the price of 10gram gold moved down by Rs2,145 and was settled at Rs190,500.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved down by $16 and settled at $1,959 per ounce on the first working day of the week.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty, record inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency as investors prefer to buy precious metal as a safe investment.