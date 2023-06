LAHORE – After witnessing regular hikes for the last couple of months, the gold prices decreased by Rs5400 per tola on Thursday.

After the dip in the prices, the precious metal was retailed at Rs229,000 per tola.

As per All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 10-gram gold reached Rs196,331 after a drop of Rs4229.

The price of gold reached 1967 US dollars per ounce after an increase of 7 US dollars in the international market.