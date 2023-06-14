Gold prices decrease by Rs2500 per tola

LAHORE – The gold prices have decreased by Rs2,500 per tola on Wednesday to settle at Rs219,000.

As per All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 10-gram gold reached Rs187,757 after a drop of Rs2,143.

The price of gold reached 1948.2 US dollars per ounce after 13US dollars in the international market.

Price of silver dropped by Rs100 to settle at Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,186.21 per 10 grams.

Recently, the precious metal rate has been volatile in Pakistan due to prolong political unrest and economic instability, devaluation of rupee against the greenback and high inflation.