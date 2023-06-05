Gold prices decrease by Rs1000 per tola

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan have settle at Rs230,400 per tola on Monday after recording a decrease of Rs1,000.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 24 carats gold decrease by Rs857 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,531. In the international market, the prices of precious metal decreased by $8 to settle at $1,940 per ounce.

The gold rate has been volatile in the domestic market these days due to prolong political unrest, economic instability, high inflation and devaluation of rupee against the greenback.

Prices of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.