Gold prices decline by Rs200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs126,800 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs127,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs108,710 from Rs108,882 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs99,651 from Rs99,808, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at US$1894 against its sale at US$1896, the association reported.—APP