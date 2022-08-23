Gold price up by Rs 3550/tola

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan shot up by Rs 3550 per tola on Monday and was recorded to have reached Rs 146,150.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 gram 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 3044 and was sold at Rs 125,300 against its sale at Rs 122,256, whereas the price of 10 gram 22-karat gold also increased to Rs 114,858 against its sale at Rs 112,068.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1540 and Rs 1320.30, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1729 against its sale at $1747, the association reported.

