Gold price takes Rs1400 per tola dip

Islamabad: The gold price on Monday took a dip of Rs1400 per tola in line with the price movement in the international market.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Association, gold price edged lower by Rs1,400 per tola and Rs1,200 per 10 grams to settle at Rs145,600 and Rs124,828 on Monday.

It should be noted that in the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $10 per ounce to settle at $1,728 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that a quick undo of the US central bank’s rate tightening was far from over, boosting the dollar.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,530 per tola and Rs1,311.72 per 10 grams today.

