Gold price surges Rs1610 per tola

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Gold prices witnessed an upward trend, amplified by Rs1610 and was traded at Rs96,300 per tola in the domestic market. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal increased by Rs1374 to Rs82,398. The United States (US) dollar gained to record levels in the interbank market against Pak rupee on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) registered Rs4.60 hike against the PKR bumping its value to Rs165. The US Dollar is being traded in the interbank market at around 165 rupees. The dollar has gained Rs6.30 in the past three days. Meanwhile, gold prices fell on Thursday in the international market as expectations of a surge in U.S. jobless claims due to the coronavirus outbreak eclipsed a massive U.S. stimulus package and kept alive a rush for cash among investors.