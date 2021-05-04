Gold price slips to Rs87,900 per 10gm

Gold prices in the international market remained almost flat on Tuesday. At 1338 hours GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,792.90 an ounce after shedding $1 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Monday last. The price of yellow metal in the country also went down.

The price of 10 grams yellow metal was recorded at Rs87,900 after shedding Rs600. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs88,500 on Monday last.

According to a commodity expert, the outlook of gold remains strong over the next week. Gold is expected to trade high, he added.—TLTP