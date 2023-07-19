KARACHI – Gold prices continue to move up in Pakistan as local currency remained under pressure against the greenback for a fourth successive session.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of yellow metal jacked up by Rs5,400 to Rs226,400 per tola on Wednesday.

The price per 10 grams increased by Rs4,630 to Rs194,102.

Globally, the gold saw a jump of $6 and hovered around $1973.

Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to slide, and remained under pressure against the dollar for the fourth successive session, moving down 0.27 percent. The currency settled at 283.80 after losing Rs0.76 in the interbank market.