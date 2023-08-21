KARACHI – Gold prices continue to move up in the country as Pakistani currency remained under pressure against the greenback amid political and economic uncertainty.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of precious metals increased by Rs3,100 to Rs229,900 per tola on Monday.

The price per 10 grams increased by Rs2,660 to Rs197,102.

Globally, the gold saw a jump of $2 and hovered around $1896 per ounce and $711 per tola.

Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to slide, and remained under pressure against the dollar, moving down 1.35 on Tuesday.