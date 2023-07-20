KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan plunged on Thursday amid a drop in the international market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association revealed that the price of 24 Karat gold in the local market dropped by Rs5,300 per tola and settled at Rs221,100.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram of 24 Karat moved down by Rs4,544 and reached at Rs189,558.

Globally, the price of precious metal plunged by $5 per ounce and hovered at $1978.

Experts linked the drop in gold and silver prices with the weakness of local currency against the US dollar rate.