KARACHI – Gold prices continued their upward trajectory in Pakistan on Thursday, as the precious metal increased by thousands of rupees in the last couple of days.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that rates of yellow metal in country moved up by Rs600 in contrast with the global trend.

The price of gold (24 carats) settled at Rs222,800 while per 10 grams of gold to Rs191,015.

Meanwhile, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $4 per ounce in the international market today and hovered at $1,922 per ounce.

Gold remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.