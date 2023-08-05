KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trajectory in Pakistan on Saturday, as the precious metal increased by thousands of rupees in the last couple of days.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that rates of yellow metal in country moved up by Rs1,300 in line with global trend.

The price of gold (24 carats) gained Rs1,300 per tola and Rs1,115 per 10 grams to settle at Rs222,800 and Rs191,016, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the yellow metal also jumped in the international market today as it gained $10 to settle at $1,942 per ounce.

Gold remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty, and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.