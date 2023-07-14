KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trajectory in Pakistan on Friday, as the yellow metal increased more than Rs10,000 in two days.

Following fresh trends of climbing against the rupee, the per tola gold price in Pakistan increased by 6,500. According to data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased to Rs214,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold moved up to Rs183,900, with an increase of Rs5,575.

If we look back at the week, gold prices gained nearly Rs10,000, or around 5 percent per tola as people prefer to trust gold as it comes with a low risk.

Globally, the prices of yellow metal hovered around $1,960.22 per ounce while silver remained at $24.22 per ounce.