KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trajectory in Pakistan and registered a major increase as the rupee depreciated.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold 24 carats increased by Rs6,200 per tola and settled at Rs221,000 while 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs5,316 per and was registered at Rs189,472.

Internationally, the price of the previous metal improved by $10 per ounce to settle at $1,967 on Tuesday.

Gold rates in Pakistan gained momentum following rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar.