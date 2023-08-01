KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Tuesday after touching record high in previous days.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association data shows gold price (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs222,200 per tola and Rs190,500 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slightly moved up by Rs30 and settled at Rs2,665 per tola.

Earlier this week, the yellow metal registered a loss as the precious metal in international markets saw a decline.

Internationally, the price of the yellow metal hovered around $1957.