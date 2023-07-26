KARACHI – The gold price on Wednesday moved down by Rs2,400 per tola as local currency makes comes back against dollar.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows that the price of gold (24 carats) dropped by Rs2,400 per tola to settle at Rs222,100.

Meanwhile, the rate of 24-karat gold per 10 grams moved down by Rs 2,058 and settled at Rs 190,415.

Internationally, the gold rate climbed by $12 in the international market, and hovered at $1,972 per ounce.

In Pakistan, gold price registered a major drop as the rupee bounced back against the US dollar after experiencing eight consecutive losses.

The precious metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid soaring inflation, and massive devaluation of the rupee and investors prefer to buy gold amid crisis as a safe investment.