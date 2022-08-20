Gold price records marginal fall of Rs 200

Islamabad: The per tola price of 24-karat gold recorded a marginal fall of Rs 200 on Friday and was at Rs 142,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs.142,600 the previous day.

Similarly, the price of ten-gram of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 171 and was sold at Rs 122,085 against its sale at Rs 122,257.

On the other hand, the All Sindh Jewellery Association reported that the price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 1540 and Rs 1320.30, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $19 and was sold at $1752 against its sale at $1771 the day before.

Last month, on July 28, the per tola price climbed to an all-time high of Rs162,500.

Gold dealers had said that the massive depreciation in the rupee value against the dollar is one of the main reasons for pushing up the yellow metal rates.

Since then, the prices started to drop sharply, reaching Rs 134,000 before making a climb again.

