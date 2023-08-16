KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a major up following a hike in rates in the international market.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of yellow metal jacked up by Rs900 to Rs223,800 per tola on Wednesday.

The price per 10 grams moved up by Rs770 to Rs190,870.

In the international market, gold prices saw a jump of $2 and settled at $1905.

Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to experience back-to-back blows in the interbank market, as the downward trajectory was attributed to the uncertainty over the dissolution of the National Assembly.