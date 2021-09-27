Gold price increases to Rs95,400 per 10gm

By
News desk
-
5

Gold prices remained almost flat in a cautious trade on Monday amid improving market mood as fears of China’s Evergrande bankruptcy recede.

At 1130 hours GMT, gold in the international mar-ket was available at $1,749.40 per ounce after shed-ding $1.80.

ams of yellow metal in Pakistan increased to Rs95,400 after gaining Rs300. The closing prices of the yellow metal in the coun-try remained Rs95,100 on Saturday last.

The in-crease in local gold prices was also due to deprecia-tion of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

According to experts, gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebb-ing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus opti-mism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.

They said that gold inched down despite a broadly weaker US dollar, as the Treasury yields retreat from multi-month tops. They said that gold traders refrain from placing fresh long bets on the metal ahead of the critical US durable goods data. —TLTP

Previous article830m 5G connections in China by 2025: GSMA
Next articleGovt offering loans to promote businesses: Farrukh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR