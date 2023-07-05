KARACHI – Gold prices picked upward momentum in Pakistan, a day after massively dropping in the local market.

Interestingly, the prices of yellow metal fell in the international market but saw a rise in the local market.

The rate fell by $1.35 to $1928 per ounce in the international market.

However, prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,000 to Rs206,000 per tola on Wednesday. The price per 10g increased by Rs858 to Rs176,612.

Meanwhile, Pakistani currency also slides, a day after witnessing massive gains, the local currency recorded losses against the US dollar, moving down by 0.71pc during trading. The currency settled at 277.41, with a drop of Rs1.97.