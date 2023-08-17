KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a surge in the local market despite a drop in the international market.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of yellow metal jacked up by Rs1,200 to Rs225,000 per tola on Thursday.

The price per 10 grams moved up by Rs1,030 to Rs192,900.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $5 and settled at $1900.

Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to experience back-to-back blows in the interbank market, as the downward trajectory was attributed to the uncertainty over the dissolution of the National Assembly.