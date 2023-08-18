KARACHI – The gold price on Friday increased in Pakistan despite a drop in prices in the international market.

The price of yellow metals improved by Rs300 per tola of gold (24 carats) while the rate of 10 grams moved up by Rs257.

With the latest tweaks, per tola price of bullion stands at Rs225,300 and the price of 10 grams stands at Rs193,160.

Internationally, the rate of precious metal went down by $6 to settle at $1,994 per ounce.

The price of the safe-haven bullion fluctuated in the international market recently, while it remained volatile amid continued uncertainty and record inflation.